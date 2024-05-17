© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Rep. Eli Crane, House Republicans attend Trump’s hush money trial

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 17, 2024 at 7:47 AM MST
Republican Arizona Rep. Eli Crane speaks during a news conference near the Manhattan Criminal Court during the trial of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in New York.
Rep. Eli Crane
/
X
Republican Arizona Rep. Eli Crane speaks during a news conference near the Manhattan Criminal Court during the trial of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in New York.

Arizona Rep. Eli Crane was part of a group of far-right House Republicans who showed up at Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York Thursday.

In addition to Crane, the group included prominent members like Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Florida’s Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Laura Boebert of Colorado. They stood outside the Trump Tower and filmed their support for the indicted former president.

They ranted against what they called the “political persecution” of Trump. Crane, who represents a large swath of northern Arizona, said Democrats are prosecuting Trump because “they can't beat him” at the ballot box in November.

The freshman representative faces former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nezin this year’s election for Arizona's Second Congressional District. The Democrat called out Crane in a statement yesterday.

"Congress is in session and instead of doing his job, Crane ran to the cameras in New York outside of a criminal trial he has nothing to do with," Nez wrote.

Nez added that Crane’s efforts "seem to be focused on sucking up to Donald Trump."
KNAU and Arizona News Eli CraneAndy BiggsDonald TrumpJonathan Nez2024 Election
KNAU STAFF
