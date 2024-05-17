Arizona Rep. Eli Crane, House Republicans attend Trump’s hush money trial

Arizona Rep. Eli Crane was part of a group of far-right House Republicans who showed up at Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York Thursday.

In addition to Crane, the group included prominent members like Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Florida’s Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Laura Boebert of Colorado. They stood outside the Trump Tower and filmed their support for the indicted former president.

They ranted against what they called the “political persecution” of Trump. Crane, who represents a large swath of northern Arizona, said Democrats are prosecuting Trump because “they can't beat him” at the ballot box in November.

.@realDonaldTrump could have gone to Florida & lived the American Dream, but he chose to fight for us.



He's standing in the breach as anti-American forces plot to turn this country into a totalitarian state.



The American people know what’s going on & I’m proud to support DJT. pic.twitter.com/rY5iG2hU31 — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) May 16, 2024

The freshman representative faces former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nezin this year’s election for Arizona's Second Congressional District. The Democrat called out Crane in a statement yesterday.

"Congress is in session and instead of doing his job, Crane ran to the cameras in New York outside of a criminal trial he has nothing to do with," Nez wrote.

Nez added that Crane’s efforts "seem to be focused on sucking up to Donald Trump."