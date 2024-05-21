© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Crews begin ignitions on prescribed burn on Flagstaff's Observatory Mesa

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 21, 2024 at 11:35 AM MST
Crews with the City of Flagstaff conducted a 123-acre prescribed burn on Observatory Mesa Tue, May 21, 2024, which created a visible smoke plume throughout the area.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Fire officials have begun a prescribed burn on Observatory Mesa in Flagstaff.

The ignitions Tuesday morning produced a large smoke plume visible from much of the west side of the city.

The 123-acre project will force the closure of sections of the Observatory Mesa Trail during firing operations.

The Mars Hill, Tunnel Springs and Karen Cooper urban trails will remain open.

The work is scheduled to continue until 4 p.m. Tuesday with an increased firefighter presence in the area.

Smoke will likely drift northeast to the Westridge, Anasazi Ridge and Ridge Crest neighborhoods.

Fire managers aim to restore the area to healthier conditions and reduce the risk of wildfires.
