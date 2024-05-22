© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Earth Notes: Sky Islands

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Carrie Cannon
Published May 22, 2024 at 3:00 AM MST
The Chiricahua Mountains are one of many sky islands stretching across southern Arizona. From this view, the Dragoon Mountains on the other side of Sulphur Springs Valley also rise up like an island from the sea of grass.
The Southwest is well known for its deserts, but coniferous forests exist, especially in rare regions known as “sky islands.” These are isolated mountain ecosystems that reach 6,000 feet in elevation or more, surrounded by a sea of desert. The island analogy refers to a key feature of these areas, which is their distance from one another.

Much of their biodiversity has been influenced by past climate cycles, with multiple ice ages followed by warming periods. Pack rat middens that contain fossilized plant material act as a time capsule that can shed light on these past climates and their associated plant communities. One study showed that 18,000 years ago during the last ice age the sky islands were connected by continuous woodlands. As temperatures warmed the woodlands receded to higher elevations, leaving grassland and desert behind.

In Arizona there are a dozen of these special sky islands, mostly in the southeastern part of the state where they extend into Mexico. They also occur in the White Mountains, San Fransisco Peaks, Hualapai Mountains, and parts of the Mogollon Rim. They can contain Engelmann’s spruce and alpine fir at the highest reaches, as well as bristlecone and limber pine, Douglas fir, and oak.

At sky islands, one can witness incredible botanical diversity in a short distance; places where the warm desert breeze meets the cool fresh mountain air.
Carrie Cannon
Carrie Calisay Cannon is a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, and also of Oglala Lakota and German ancestry. She has a B.S. in Wildlife Biology and an M.S. in Resource Management. If you wish to connect with Carrie you will need a fast horse; by weekday she fills her days as a full-time Ethnobotanist with the Hualapai Indian Tribe of the Grand Canyon of Arizona, by weekend she is a lapidary and silversmith artist who enjoys chasing the beautiful as she creates Native southwestern turquoise jewelry.
