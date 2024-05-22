© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
Prescribed burns continue on Coconino, Kaibab forests Wednesday

Published May 22, 2024
Published May 22, 2024 at 8:54 AM MST
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.

Fire crews will continue multiple prescribed burns on the Coconino and Kaibab national forests today.

Crews will finish the Wild Bill and Maxwell Springs projects north of Flagstaff in the Coconino National Forest.

On the Kaibab, the Three Sisters project will start north of Williams near Kaibab Lake. That burn was originally scheduled to start Monday but was delayed by high winds. Crews plan to cover about 2,200 acres over three to four days.

Smoke from both projects will likely be visible throughout the region, including in Flagstaff, Williams and other nearby communities.

The Flagstaff Fire Department wrapped up a 123-acre prescribed burn on Observatory Mesa Tuesday.

Prescribed burns are common during the spring due to favorable conditions like moist soil, dry material and cooler temperatures. The goal is to strategically restore the forest to healthier conditions and reduce the risk of wildfires.
