Prescribed burns continue on Coconino, Kaibab forests Wednesday

Fire crews will continue multiple prescribed burns on the Coconino and Kaibab national forests today.

Crews will finish the Wild Bill and Maxwell Springs projects north of Flagstaff in the Coconino National Forest.

On the Kaibab, the Three Sisters project will start north of Williams near Kaibab Lake. That burn was originally scheduled to start Monday but was delayed by high winds. Crews plan to cover about 2,200 acres over three to four days.

Smoke from both projects will likely be visible throughout the region, including in Flagstaff, Williams and other nearby communities.

The Flagstaff Fire Department wrapped up a 123-acre prescribed burn on Observatory Mesa Tuesday.

Prescribed burns are common during the spring due to favorable conditions like moist soil, dry material and cooler temperatures. The goal is to strategically restore the forest to healthier conditions and reduce the risk of wildfires.