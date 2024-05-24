Latest northern Arizona fire restrictions for summer 2024

National forests and other public lands throughout northern Arizona have started implementing fire restrictions as hot and dry conditions increase.

Rules on things like campfires, smoking and welding can differ from one forest to another. It's critical to check what's allowed at recreation sites before visiting.

There are three levels of fire restrictions. Stage 1 restrictions typically limit campfires to developed recreation areas. tage 2 restrictions usually ban all fires. Stage 3 restrictions can include closing an area to public access.



Where are stage 1 restrictions in effect?

Agencies can tailor restrictions to fit specific needs. Generally, under stage 1 restrictions:



Wood and charcoal fires are allowed only in developed campgrounds and picnic areas.

Smoking is permitted only indoors, in a vehicle or developed recreation site.

Stoves, lanterns and devices that run on liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas can be used if they can be turned on and off and are operated in areas where flammable materials are cleared within a 3-foot range.

Rules on discharging a firearm, air rifle and gas gun can vary.

Fireworks are always prohibited.

Parts of the Tonto National Forest are under stage 1 and recreational shooting restrictions. They begin at the junction with the National Forest boundary and the Verde River near the northwest corner of the Mazatzal Wilderness and include the Tonto Creek area. A closure map is available on the Tonto National Forest's website.

Similar restrictions have also been enacted on State Trust lands in Gila, Maricopa and Pinal counties. Welding and using acetylene torches and other open-flame devices are also prohibited.

These are the only restrictions in effect in Arizona currently.



Stage 2 and 3 restrictions

Stage 2 fire restrictions generally ban all campfires. Here's what else is typically prohibited:



Igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire, including charcoal, briquettes, smudge pots and wood stoves.

Smoking outside.

Blasting, welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

Agencies can adjust restrictions to fit their needs, so check their website or social media for specifics.

Under Stage 3 fire restrictions, the area is closed to the public due to extreme fire danger.

This is a developing list and was last updated on May 24, 2024. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.