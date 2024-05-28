All of Coconino National Forest now under high wildfire danger

Officials with the Coconino National Forest have upgraded the current fire danger on all three of its districts.

They say the continued windy and warm conditions throughout the forest could cause fires to start easily in grasses, pine needles and other small fuels.

Managers say unattended campfires are also like to escape possibly creating high-intensity burning on slopes and in concentrated fuels.

According to forest officials, over the Memorial Day Weekend crews responded to four wildfires and six abandoned campfires on the Coconino.

May and June are traditionally the driest, warmest and windiest months in northern Arizona, creating heightened fire danger throughout the region.

Officials have put fire restrictions in place on parts of the Tonto National Forest along with some state trust lands in central and southern Arizona.