89A through Oak Creek Canyon to close daily next week for rockfall mitigation

The Arizona Department of Transportation will close the switchbacks through Oak Creek Canyon next week for a rockfall mitigation safety project.

Starting Monday, crews will close both directions of State Route 89A from the Pine Flat Campground (milepost 387) to the Oak Creek Vista scenic overlook (milepost 390) from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 7.

The highway will be open to one lane at other times with temporary signals to allow alternate directions of traffic to move through the area.

ADOT warns drivers should expect delays and plan for extra travel time.

Northbound traffic in Sedona will be detoured to State Route 179 and onto Interstate 17. Southbound traffic in Flagstaff will be redirected to SR 179 and then through the Village of Oak Creek.

The overall project is set to last through August. Additional closures will be scheduled as needed as crews work to stabilize a cliff face above the highway where a rockslide occurred in March 2023.