USBR announces plan for smallmouth bass

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced Thursday its plan for dealing with nonnative smallmouth bass in the Colorado River. The agency wants to release cool water from Glen Canyon Dam to disrupt the fish’s life cycle. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

Smallmouth bass began to rapidly establish below the dam in the Grand Canyon two years ago. They’re a predatory fish that endanger the federally threatened humpback chub.

The Bureau of Reclamation examined several options for dam releases and has now indicated its support for a plan that cools the river to inhibit the bass’s ability to lay eggs.

Environmental groups voiced support for that option during public comment, but also asked for a broader range of choices, such as adding screens to the dam intakes.

And hydropower users including the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority expressed concerns about how the proposed dam releases might affect hydropower production.

Reclamation’s announcement starts a 30-day public comment period before the agency makes a final decision.