Report projects sharp rise in costs of fighting wildfires

A new study prepared by the U.S. Forest Service for the White House says national forests may experience a near-doubling of the area burned in wildfires by the middle of this century because of climate change.

The study analyzes ten future scenarios for a warmer climate and projects the area burned by fire will increase by at least 40 percent but as much as 300 percent.

Jeff Prestemon of the Southern Research Station says that will mean more need to fight fires that threaten communities.

"That’s a primary reason why we suppress fires, is to protect people, property, resources, in that order of priority," says Prestemon. "What this means is that this increasing fire will mean increase in spending on that kind of protection by firefighters on our federal lands."

Fire suppression now costs about 3 billion dollars a year. The report estimates a rise to 4 billion by midcentury and 5 billion by the end of the century in today’s dollars.

The U.S. Forest Service points to a need for more restoration work and prescribed burns that reduce the risks of catastrophic fire.

More about this study: Economic risks: Forest Service estimates costs of fighting wildfires in a hotter future | US Forest Service (usda.gov)

Wildlife Crisis Strategy: Confronting the Wildfire Crisis | US Forest Service (usda.gov)