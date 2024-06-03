Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old Cottonwood man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 73-year-old man from Cottonwood.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Larry David Petersen was last seen on May 25 near the intersection of State Route 89A and Cornville Road. He was driving a white 2007 Ford Explorer with license plate NDA19E and may be headed toward Sedona.

Petersen is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 217 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

A Silver Alert is activated when a person aged 65 or older goes missing.

Anyone with information on Petersen’s whereabouts should contact the Cottonwood Police Department.