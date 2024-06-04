© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
Outside attorney to review harassment claims in Navajo executive office

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 4, 2024 at 8:31 AM MST
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren speaks at the tribe's capitol in Window Rock on May 24, 2024.
Navajo OPVP
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren speaks at the tribe's capitol in Window Rock on May 24, 2024.

Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch has enlisted an outside lawyer to review allegations of sexual harassment, bullying and mistreatment in the president’s office.

Tempe attorney Eric N. Dahlstrom has worked as a special prosecutor for the Navajo Nation before. He previously brought charges against 15 council delegates for misusing discretionary funds.

The announcement comes a week after Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren revealed that sexual harassment allegations made by Vice President Richelle Montoya were against him. He’s repeatedly denied the claims.

The Navajo Times reports a former employee has since filed a separate sexual harassment complaint against Montoya, alleging the vice president inappropriately brushed against him.

The attorney general's office says the investigation is underway.
