Bravo Fire west of Flagstaff 72% contained

Crews reached 72% containment on the Bravo Fire burning west of Flagstaff on Camp Navajo over the weekend.

The Bravo Fire began Wednesday and was reported near the south end of the base Thursday. It was originally mapped at more than 1,000 acres, but that's dropped to 960 acres due to more accurate mapping.

Nearby communities are no longer on alert for a possible evacuation.

Officials say the cause will likely remain under investigation for the next few weeks.

The Northern Arizona Type 3 Incident Management Team is still at the helm with four Hotshot crews and other resources.

Smoke is expected to remain in the interior perimeter and drainage winds are expected to take some of that lingering smoke south in the coming days.