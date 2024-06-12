Prescott man accused of selling guns for mass shooting to start a 'race war'

A Prescott man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling guns to be used in a mass shooting.

The indictment alleges 58-year-old Mark Prieto discussed plans to commit a mass shooting of Black people and other minorities to incite a race war ahead of the 2024 presidential election. However, the individuals he spoke to were actually working with the FBI.

Court documents say the targeted event was an Atlanta concert scheduled for May 14 and 15.

According to prosecutors, Prieto sold an AK-style rifle and an AR-style rifle on two separate occasions to one of the individuals. Law enforcement also found seven additional firearms in his car during a May traffic stop on Interstate 40.

Prieto was taken into federal custody. The indictment alleges more guns were found in a search of his Prescott home, including an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

If convicted, Prieto faces more than a decade in prison and half a million dollars in fines.