Health officials responding to unnamed illness on Havasupai reservation

Federal public health officials say they have received reports of people suffering from an unnamed illness on the Havasupai reservation. It follows several recent social media posts saying numerous people were sickened while camping at the tribe’s iconic waterfalls.

The Indian Health Service says its Phoenix branch has mobilized to investigate a gastrointestinal illness in the Havasupai community. The Supai Health Station is currently providing medical attention to those affected and health officers are investigating the source of the outbreak to prevent further spread. Officials say they have also sent advisories and other preventative measures to residents.

The IHS didn’t say how many people have been sickened or elaborate on specific symptoms, but urged those who become ill to report to the Supai clinic.

"Our priority is the health and well-being of the Havasupai residents and visitors, and we are working closely with local health authorities and other partners to manage this situation effectively," said the IHS in an emailed statement.

Coconino County Health and Human Services said it had received a report on Tuesday of a hiking group who'd been sickened with a gastrointestinal illness. But the agency did not confirm an outbreak.

"When recreating in remote areas, it is important to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of illness," said county spokesperson Trish Lees. "Watch for early symptoms of norovirus, such as stomach pain and nausea, before the trip. Norovirus spreads easily on camping trips, especially when clean water supplies can be limited and hand washing facilities may be non-existent. Isolate people who are sick from other campers."

Earlier this week, numerous people posted online that they had become violently ill over the weekend while camping at Havasu Falls and some even had to be evacuated via helicopter. Officials have not confirmed those reports.

Havasupai officials have not commented on the illnesses. But on its tourism office’s Facebook page on Tuesday, a post said they had tested Fern Spring near the Havasu campground on June 6 and confirmed the water was safe for human consumption. The tribe plans to test the water again next week.