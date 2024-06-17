Jill Biden makes surprise appearance at Flagstaff pride event

First lady Jill Biden made a surprise appearance at Flagstaff’s pride festival Saturday.

She spoke on anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, saying extremists are attempting to roll back the rights of the community and action is needed now.

"Pride is a celebration, yes, but since Stonewall, it has also been a declaration that we will not be silenced — that we will not cower in the face of injustice. That we will show up for our authentic selves, for each other and the country we deserve," Biden said. "And that’s exactly what we’re going to do this election."

The start of her speech was at times overwhelmed by shouts from at least one pro-Palestinian protester in the crowd before they were escorted out by private security.

Some drag performers scheduled for the “Pride in the Pines” event dropped out in response to Biden’s appearance.

The first lady was in Phoenix earlier in the day to launch the campaign's national Seniors for Biden-Harris initiative. Her Flagstaff stop was brief before she headed to California for a charity event.