Man dies on Bright Angel Trail while hiking out of Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 17, 2024 at 1:38 PM MST
The Bright Angel Trail near the Pipe Creek River Resthouse in Grand Canyon National Park.
J. Baird/NPS
Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say a 41-year-old man has died while hiking on the Bright Angel Trail.

Early yesterday morning rangers received a call about an unresponsive man about a half-mile from the Pipe Creek River Resthouse near the Colorado River.

The man, who park officials didn’t identify, had been hiking out of the canyon after camping at Bright Angel Campground at Phantom Ranch.

National Park Service personnel and bystanders tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

The Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation.
