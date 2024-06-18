© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
Crews respond to two small Flagstaff-area fires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 18, 2024 at 4:59 PM MST
Tom Dreisbach
/
NPR

Fire crews responded last night and early this morning to two small fires burning near Flagstaff.

The Coconino National Forest reports that forward progress was stopped this morning on the Sinclair Fire, a four-acre fire burning in pine litter west of Fort Tuthill County Park.

Meanwhile, the Chisholm Fire near the Flagstaff airport on Forest Service land consists of two slash piles that were reported burning around midnight last night. A Forest Service spokesperson says there have been several fires in that area of the forest lately, and investigating the pattern is one of the agency’s highest priorities.
