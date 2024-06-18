Tonto Creek Bridge opens in repeat flooding area

The long-awaited Tonto Creek Bridge opened in Gila County Monday.

The $25 million bridge connects the west and east sides of the creek.

Tonto Creek is nearly 73 miles long on the north edge of the Tonto National Forest and the stream flows year-round. The waterway is prone to high flooding but is the only access point to the Tonto Basin community.

Officials called for the crossing for years as more than a dozen people died in the floodwaters. Then, three children died in 2019 when a family attempted to cross the flooded creek.

That incident emphasized the need for the structure and prompted the Federal Highway Administration to step in. The agency provided $21 million and Gila County about $4 million.

The bridge includes both pedestrian and bike paths. It’s also expected to spur development on the east side of the creek.

An opening ceremony for the new Tonto Creek Bridge is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday. County, state and federal officials are expected to speak.