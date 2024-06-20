Voters to decide on Yavapai County spending limit increase

Voters will decide whether Yavapai County can increase the base expenditure limitation by $7.9 million.

The current expenditure limitation was set more than 40 years ago based on local revenues spent in 1980.

The number has been adjusted annually by the State of Arizona Economic Estimates in the years since, but county officials say it has not been enough to keep up with population growth and inflation.

The increase would permit the county to spend money already on hand to fund critical needs like roads, building upkeep and maintenance work. Officials have emphasized it’s not a tax increase and would only change the limit so the county can spend revenue to better meet the needs of the rapidly growing area.

The proposal was unanimously approved by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors this week and will appear on the general election ballot in November.