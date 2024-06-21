Granite Mountain Hotshot memorial dedication planned for Yarnell Hill Fire anniversary
The City of Prescott will commemorate the anniversary of the deaths of 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots next week and mark the completion of a memorial in their honor.
The long-awaited monument on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza features a bronze statue of a lone Hotshot in front of granite slabs inscribed with the names of the firefighters who died while working to contain the 2013 Yarnell Hill wildfire.
A dedication ceremony will be held at the Cortez Street memorial site at 3:45 p.m. on June 30.
After the ceremony, the courthouse bells will ring 19 times at 4:42 p.m. — the time the 19 wildland firefighters died.