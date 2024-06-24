© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland campaigns for Biden in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published June 24, 2024 at 5:00 AM MST
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (center) campaigned for President Joe Biden's reelection at a Women for Biden-Harris event on Fri, June 21, 2024 at Mayan Winds coffee shop in Flagstaff. She was joined by several local leaders including former Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans (right) and Laura Carter, chair of the Coconino County Democratic Party (left).
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland campaigned for President Joe Biden’s reelection in Flagstaff Friday.

She spoke at a Women for Biden-Harris event ahead of today’s two-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe versus Wade.

Secretary Haaland touted Biden’s first term, framing the last four years as a comeback for the country. She described strong economic growth, job creation, increased manufacturing and lowered inflation. Haaland also drew a sharp contrast between Biden and former President Donald Trump, who Democrats blame for eroding reproductive freedoms in the U.S. through his appointments to the Supreme Court.

"Our daughters and our granddaughters have fewer rights than our mothers did," Haaland said. "Reproductive freedom should be the foundational rule in the United States of America. Women recognize what’s at stake in this election."

Haaland, a former member of Congress, also described being at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and told the Flagstaff crowd that Trump would threaten Democracy if elected again. Local leaders spoke at the Women for Biden-Harris event including Coconino County Supervisor Judy Begay and former Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans.

Both the Biden and Trump campaigns are intently focused on the battleground state of Arizona and see it as crucial to a victory in November.
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius
