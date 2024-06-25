Nonprofit says ‘deceptive’ ballot measure will cut tipped workers’ wages

Two competing minimum wage initiatives are likely to appear on Arizona’s ballot this November. But the group behind one is suing the other, claiming they’re illegally misleading voters.

Republicans in the state Legislature approved the “Tipped Workers Protection Act” earlier this year. It would allow employers to pay 25% less than the minimum wage if they can prove employees make the average of minimum wage plus $2 with tips per hour.

The other potential initiative from the citizen-backed “Raise the Wage Arizona” seeks to increase the state minimum from the current $14.35 per hour to $18 for everyone — that would be on top of tips.

Tipped workers like restaurant servers and bartenders currently get an hourly base rate of $11.35. Businesses can pay up to $3 less than that as long as tips cover the difference. If not, employers are responsible for the gap.

In the lawsuit, “Raise the Wage” alleges the GOP-backed proposal is “deceptively named” to trick voters into thinking they’re approving higher wagers for tipped workers when they’re actually cutting it.

But supporters say it won’t impact workers’ take-home pay.

“Raise the Wage” has asked a judge to determine if the competing resolution violates the state constitution and whether it should be barred from the ballot.