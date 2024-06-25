Sedona Fire Department urges hikers to take proper precautions as heat continues

The Sedona Fire Department is urging hikers to take proper precautions as summer temperatures remain high.

In a social media post, the agency says they have responded to numerous calls from backcountry hikers experiencing heat exhaustion recently. They responded to as many as five such incidents in just one day.

The Sedona Fire Department advises hiking early and getting off the trail by 11 a.m. to avoid the heat of the day.

Hikers should bring a gallon of water to stay hydrated despite fluid loss and snacks to help replace electrolytes.

Officials say anyone heading outdoors should carry a fully-charged cellphone, be prepared for a sudden change in weather and know their start and end points — regardless of the season.