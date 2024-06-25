© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sedona Fire Department urges hikers to take proper precautions as heat continues

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 25, 2024 at 7:39 AM MST
A portion of the Courthouse Butte Loop Trail in Sedona, Ariz.
bdinphoenix
/
Flickr
A portion of the Courthouse Butte Loop Trail in Sedona, Ariz.

The Sedona Fire Department is urging hikers to take proper precautions as summer temperatures remain high.

In a social media post, the agency says they have responded to numerous calls from backcountry hikers experiencing heat exhaustion recently. They responded to as many as five such incidents in just one day.

The Sedona Fire Department advises hiking early and getting off the trail by 11 a.m. to avoid the heat of the day.

Hikers should bring a gallon of water to stay hydrated despite fluid loss and snacks to help replace electrolytes.

Officials say anyone heading outdoors should carry a fully-charged cellphone, be prepared for a sudden change in weather and know their start and end points — regardless of the season.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News back country hikingEXTREME HEATSedonaHEAT RELATED ILLNESS
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF