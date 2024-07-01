Navajo emergency officials issue report on severe flooding

The Navajo Nation Department of Emergency Management issued a report last Thursday to a legislative committee on the Navajo Nation, outlining response efforts to recent severe rainstorms.

The storms led to flooding and washed-out roadways on the reservation.

Officials say the Emergency Operations Center was activated on June 21 to coordinate efforts among multiple agencies and distribute essential supplies, restore power and water, and conduct repairs. Most communities had both power and water restored by June 24.

During the meeting, council delegates emphasized the need for additional emergency funding and resources as well as improved communication with the public.