Second NAU runner qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

A second runner from Northern Arizona University has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Abdihamid Nur finished second Sunday in the men's 5,000-meter with a time of 13:09.01 at the U.S. Olympic Team trials in Oregon.

Nur graduated from NAU in 2022 and still lives and trains in Flagstaff. He professionally for Nike and has won two national titles.

The first round of the men's 5,000 meters at the Olympics is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Nur will join fellow runner and recent NAU grad Nico Young. He finished third in the 10,000-meters with a time of 27:52.40 on June 21.