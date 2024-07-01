© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
Second NAU runner qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 1, 2024 at 8:37 AM MST
Abdihamid Nur, a 2022 Northern Arizona graduate, qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Team after finishing second in the men's 5,000-meters at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on June 30, 2024.
NAU Athletics
A second runner from Northern Arizona University has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Abdihamid Nur finished second Sunday in the men's 5,000-meter with a time of 13:09.01 at the U.S. Olympic Team trials in Oregon.

Nur graduated from NAU in 2022 and still lives and trains in Flagstaff. He professionally for Nike and has won two national titles.

The first round of the men's 5,000 meters at the Olympics is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Nur will join fellow runner and recent NAU grad Nico Young. He finished third in the 10,000-meters with a time of 27:52.40 on June 21.
