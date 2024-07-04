Firefighters respond to blaze near Heber

Firefighters are responding to a lightning-caused fire burning north of Forest Lakes and west of Heber-Overgaard on the Apache Sitgreaves National Forests.

The Weimer Fire is around 55 acres and is burning in an old fire scar from the 2009 Wagon Draw fire. Firefighters are working to fully suppress the wildfire with four engines, a dozer and a helicopter. They’re using existing forest roads and a dozer line for containment, and expect to begin ignition operations on Friday or Saturday to burn fuels near the control lines.

There are no structures threatened and no evacuations at this time.

Smoke will be visible throughout the weekend in nearby communities and some forest roads may be temporarily closed.