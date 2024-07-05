Park Service releases public comment for Canyonlands plan

The National Park Service has released more than one hundred comments it received regarding the development of a new comprehensive management plan for Canyonlands National Park in Utah.

The majority of commenters expressed a desire to preserve wilderness qualities in the park, such as solitude, quiet, and dark skies, and raised concerns about the long-term preservation of natural and cultural resources amid rising visitation numbers. However, many also expressed a desire for increased recreational opportunities and improved river access.

The Park Service is now reviewing the comments and will open additional opportunities for public participation before the new management plan is finalized. The plan will replace the current guidance which was written in 1981.