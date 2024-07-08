© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Havasupai Tribe to receive federal grant for flood warning system

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 8, 2024 at 10:35 AM MST
Havasu Falls, along Havasu Creek on the Havasupai Reservation, is fed by the Redwall-Muav Aquifer.
Mike Popejoy
The Havasupai Tribe is set to receive $933,000 in federal grants and technical assistance to fund a flood warning system and siren.

It’s part of a Biden administration cost-sharing program to improve climate resilience projects in Indigenous communities and other historically underserved areas.

In all, more than 160 communities have received support through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program.

In recent years the Havasupai tribe has endured repeated flooding that in 2022 damaged several bridges and left downed trees across trails needed to access Supai Village.

And last year flooding forced dozens of backpackers to evacuate the campground at the tribe’s iconic waterfalls.
