Texas man dies while hiking out of Grand Canyon

A 50-year-old Texas man has died while hiking the Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park.

Officials say they received a call on Sunday at about 2 p.m. that a man had become unresponsive about a hundred feet below the trailhead after hiking up from Havasupai Gardens where he had stayed the previous night.

Bystanders attempted CPR on the man and medical personnel responded from the rim but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Officials said the man was from San Angelo, Texas, but did not release his name.

The Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating.

Sunday’s highs had reached nearly 115 at Phantom Ranch and almost 110 degrees at Havasupai Gardens.

Forecasters are urging hikers be off inner-canyon trails or at campgrounds between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.