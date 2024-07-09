© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Bill would give San Juan Southern Paiute a long-awaited reservation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published July 9, 2024 at 10:57 AM MST
The San Juan Southern Paiute Tribal Council visits Washington DC to advocate for a permanent homeland.
San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe
A bill introduced to Congress this week, if ratified, would establish a reservation in northern Arizona and southern Utah for the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, it’s the only federally recognized tribe in Arizona that doesn’t have its own homeland.

The measure is part of the Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Rights Settlement Act which has already been approved by the Navajo, Hopi, and San Juan Southern Paiute tribes. It sets aside five thousand, four hundred acres for the new reservation and water to supply it.

Robbin Preston Jr., the tribal president for the San Juan Southern Paiute, says, "I think it’s going to mean the world to us, especially in this day and age where everybody wants to have an identity, which we have, but also a place to call home."

Preston says his people have waited decades for this day and the reservation will allow the tribe to offer houses, jobs, and healthcare to its members. The two parcels that make up the proposed reservation are west of Tuba City in Arizona and near Navajo Mountain in Utah.
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
