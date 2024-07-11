© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bullhead City School District to limit students’ cell phone use, backpacks for new school year

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 11, 2024 at 8:34 AM MST
CreativeCommons

The Bullhead City School District Governing Board voted to ban cell phones and backpacks for most students for the upcoming school year.

The new rules require phones to be turned off and locked in cabinets during the school day. A Facebook post from the district explains this is to reduce classroom distractions and “minimize students’ inappropriate recordings of others."

The board also approved a ban on backpacks for students above the fourth grade. District officials say they're concerned the bags could be used to hide contraband like weapons, alcohol and drugs.

The policies do provide some exceptions for students with specific needs. For example, students with diabetes who use their phones to monitor glucose levels will be allowed to keep the device with them throughout the day.

The new rules will go into effect with the start of the upcoming school year on July 29.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Bullhead Cityarizona educationMOHAVE COUNTY
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF