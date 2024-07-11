Coconino County Sheriff's Office asks for help in finding missing sisters

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two sisters who disappeared from their Doney Park home overnight.

Fifteen-year-old Hanna Stratman and her 10-year-old sister Emma Stratman were last seen Wednesday night after going to bed. Both girls were discovered missing early Thursday.

The sheriff's office says they may have left with a backpack and could be trying to travel to New York. Neither sister has access to a phone or car.

Both Hanna and Emma Stratman are described as white females with brown hair and light brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness.