2023 second most deadly year on Arizona roads and highways

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 12, 2024 at 3:06 PM MST
A stretch of Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff.
ADOT
A stretch of Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff.

The number traffic deaths in Arizona remains near an all-time high.

That’s according to an annual reportfrom the Department of Transportation.

In all, there were more than 1,300 fatalities across the state in 2023, making it the second-most-deadly year on record for the state’s highways and local roads.

It was a decrease of less than one percent from the year before.

The report says the total number of crashes in Arizona increased slightly to more than 122,000 last year.

Pedestrian fatalities, however, dropped by more than 12% and bicycle deaths fell by 10%.

ADOT says alcohol impairment and speeding are the leading causes of deaths and injuries on Arizona’s roads.

Distracted driving was also a prime driver of crashes.
