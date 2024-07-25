Fire restrictions continue to lift in northern Arizona

Officials in northern Arizona continue to downgrade or remove fire restrictions as the region has received widespread monsoon moisture and wildfire danger has decreased.

The Coconino National Forest will lift all restrictions Friday at 8 a.m.

Managers, however, are reminding the public that some areas like Mount Elden and Dry Lake Hills area near Flagstaff and Pumphouse Wash and Kelly Pocket in Oak Creek Canyon still have permanent, year-round fire bans.

In addition, on Friday Coconino County will lift restrictions for unincorporated communities and recreation areas.

“The monsoon flow is now in place and should continue to provide moisture and elevated levels of relative humidity,” says Wes Dison, director of Coconino County Emergency Management. “Although conditions now warrant a downgrade, the County will continue to coordinate with partners for any future restrictions."

The City of Flagstaff will also lift its ban Friday with the exception of smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes in city parks, open spaces and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System.

The Kaibab National Forest lifted its campfire restrictions Wednesday.

Officials still ask people to fully extinguish outdoor fires so they’re cold to the touch.