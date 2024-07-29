Navajo health department urges masks indoors as COVID cases spike

Navajo Nation health officials again recommend wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 cases increase nationwide.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Southwest currently has the highest test positivity rates in the country. Much of the current jump is attributable to KP variants dubbed FLiRT.

In a Sunday media release, the tribe’s health department said hospitalizations and deaths remain low on the reservation. They urge residents to continue to practice protective measures, like staying up to date with COVID vaccines, remaining home when sick, testing and practicing good hygiene.

Masks are mandatory for all Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation facilities staff and patients. The healthcare provider reported cases have increased tenfold since May.