© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Navajo health department urges masks indoors as COVID cases spike

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 29, 2024 at 7:26 AM MST
A sign urging safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic is displayed in Teesto, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation on Feb. 11, 2021.
Felicia Fonseca
/
AP Photo
A sign urging safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic is displayed in Teesto, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation on Feb. 11, 2021.

Navajo Nation health officials again recommend wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 cases increase nationwide.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Southwest currently has the highest test positivity rates in the country. Much of the current jump is attributable to KP variants dubbed FLiRT.

In a Sunday media release, the tribe’s health department said hospitalizations and deaths remain low on the reservation. They urge residents to continue to practice protective measures, like staying up to date with COVID vaccines, remaining home when sick, testing and practicing good hygiene.

Masks are mandatory for all Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation facilities staff and patients. The healthcare provider reported cases have increased tenfold since May.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News COVID-19Navajo NationNavajo Health Servicesarizona covid
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF