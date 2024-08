The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says an 8-month-old infant is dead after they were left in a car in Cordes Lakes.

According to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Paul Wick, deputies responded to reports of an 8-month-old child left in a car and believed to be dead around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Wick says police and firefighters responded and confirmed the child was dead at the scene.

The agency provided few details as the investigation is ongoing.