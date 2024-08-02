Juvenile neighbor arrested charged in death of infant left in hot car near Cordes Lake

Authorities say a juvenile has been charged in the death of a 6-month-old left alone in a car in Cordes Lakes for hours.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s mother asked a neighbor for a ride to Prescott Valley on Tuesday afternoon. On the way back, the baby fell asleep in the back seat and was forgotten. Officials say the neighbor was supposed to drop the baby off with the father.

About six hours later, both parents realized neither knew the baby’s whereabouts. The neighbor and father attempted CPR on the infant and called 911 before emergency responders took over, but the 6-month-old had been unattended in the parked car for roughly seven hours and died.

YCSO announced Thursday that the neighbor has been charged with negligent homicide. The agency has not released their name because the individual is underage.