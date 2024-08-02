Man dies in Grand Canyon after attempting illegal BASE jump

A man died at the Grand Canyon on Thursday after attempting an illegal BASE jump from Yavapai Point on the South Rim.

Park rangers responded to the report and located the body of a deceased male along with a deployed parachute about 500 feet below the rim. The body was recovered by helicopter this morning.

The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting an investigation. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

BASE jumping, the recreational sport of jumping with a parachute from fixed objects, is illegal in all parts of Grand Canyon National Park.

The fatality occurred just a day after a different man fell to his death from the South Rim.