Long-term research site shows how old trees respond to forest restoration

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published August 6, 2024 at 3:00 AM MST
Ecological Research Institute (ERI) research associate John Paul Roccaforte collects tree data using a field computer at ERI’s Mount Trumbull study site in northwestern Arizona on June 10, 2017.
Northern Arizona University
Ecological Research Institute (ERI) research associate John Paul Roccaforte collects tree data using a field computer at ERI’s Mount Trumbull study site in northwestern Arizona on June 10, 2017.

A decades-long experiment north of the Grand Canyon on the Arizona Strip is offering new insights into the fate of old pines and oaks when fire is restored to a landscape. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

The five-thousand-acre study site was thinned and then burned starting in the 1990s. Models suggest the treated areas have less risk of catastrophic crown fires. But a recent study shows that more old oak trees die in the treated areas because they’re vulnerable to prescribed burns.

Northern Arizona University ecologist John Paul Roccaforte calls it a tradeoff. "It’s important to look at that, because if we had a crown fire go through that area, oftentimes crown fires basically kill all the trees, including your old trees," he says.

The study also found ponderosa pines grew about twice as fast in the treated areas compared to the control, which Roccaforte says may help them survive future fires, drought, or insects.

Read the study here.
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
