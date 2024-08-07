© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Miss Navajo Nation represents tribe at the Paris Olympics

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 7, 2024 at 7:28 AM MST
Office of Miss Navajo
Miss Navajo Amy Naazbah Reeves-Begaye attended the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris as a representative of the tribal nation.

Miss Navajo recently attended the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris as a representative of the tribal nation.

Miss Navajo Nation Amy Naazbah Reeves-Begaye said she spoke with international attendees on topics like Navajo tourism and cultural heritage and had a chance to learn about their cultures and backgrounds.

In a Facebook post, Begaye said she was “beyond thankful” for the invitation from the Paris Olympic Committee as well as the support from the Navajo Nation government and other entities.

The 25-year-old Begaye calls Kayenta and Beclabito, New Mexico home. She is studying medical nutrition as a master’s student at Arizona State University and will serve as Miss Navajo Nation through the end of the 2024.
