Miss Navajo Nation represents tribe at the Paris Olympics

Miss Navajo recently attended the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris as a representative of the tribal nation.

Miss Navajo Nation Amy Naazbah Reeves-Begaye said she spoke with international attendees on topics like Navajo tourism and cultural heritage and had a chance to learn about their cultures and backgrounds.

In a Facebook post, Begaye said she was “beyond thankful” for the invitation from the Paris Olympic Committee as well as the support from the Navajo Nation government and other entities.

The 25-year-old Begaye calls Kayenta and Beclabito, New Mexico home. She is studying medical nutrition as a master’s student at Arizona State University and will serve as Miss Navajo Nation through the end of the 2024.