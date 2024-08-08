FCC adopts new alert code for missing and endangered Indigenous persons

The Federal Communications Commission approved a nationwide alert system like the Amber Alert for missing and endangered Indigenous people.

More than 188,000 people reported missing in 2023 fell outside the criteria for Amber Alerts. Federal officials say this new option will be especially beneficial to tribal communities where American Indians and Alaska Natives are at a disproportionate risk of violence, murder or vanishing.

Lavina Willie-Nez with the Navajo Police Department testified ahead of Wednesday's unanimous vote.

"The missing endangered person code will greatly assist the Navajo Nation and other tribes where individuals go missing and are in danger," Willie-Nez said. "Each time a Native person goes missing, we lose a part of our heritage and culture. It is crucial that we support one another in these efforts."

Like the Amber alert, emergency notices would go out on television, radios and wireless phones in the area.

Supporters are hopeful the decision will boost efforts to raise critical public awareness of missing Indigenous persons of all ages and genders.

The "Missing and Endangered Persons’ Emergency Alert System Code" will go into effect one year after publication in the Federal Register.