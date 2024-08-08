© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published August 8, 2024 at 3:00 AM MST
The Perseids Meteor Shower.
NASA/Preston Dyches
The Perseids Meteor Shower.

The most anticipated meteor shower of the year will put on a show this weekend. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports on how to see it.

The Perseids are expected to peak on Sunday night into Monday morning. The best time to watch for shooting stars is after the quarter moon sets around midnight, and into the dark hours before dawn.

In ideal conditions under a cloudless sky, stargazers can expect to see dozens of meteors an hour. They’ll cross all parts of the sky, but will appear to radiate from the constellation of Perseus in the northeast. Watch especially for the bright, colorful fireballs for which the Perseids are famous.

The shower will diminish over the next few weeks. It’s caused by the Earth’s orbit passing through the debris left by a comet. Most shooting stars are the size of a grain of sand.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsScience and Innovationastronomy
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny