SR 89A closures in Oak Creek delayed until next week

The Arizona Department of Transportation has postponed this week’s scheduled closures of Highway 89A through Oak Creek.

ADOT initially planned to close the three-mile stretch from Cookstove Draw to Oak Creek Vista for a few hours on Thursday and Friday so crews could mitigate rockfalls safely.

Instead, the work will occur next week with closures scheduled for Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The roadway will reopen to one lane with alternating north- and southbound travel after work hours between 5 p.m. and 6 a.m.

ADOT This map shows the Aug. 19-23 closure on State Route 89A through Oak Creek from Cookstove Draw to Oak Creek Vista.

ADOT says Oak Creek Canyon residences and businesses located north and south of the closure area will remain accessible during the daytime full closures and restrictions.

Drivers traveling between Sedona and Flagstaff should plan to detour on Interstate 17 or State Route 179.

The project is scheduled to continue into the fall.