Apache County attorney, school superintendent indicted on corruption charges

A grand jury has indicted the Apache County attorney and school superintendent on public corruption charges. He and his wife are accused of improperly using their offices and public funds for political and personal gain.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office confirmed both Apache County Attorney Michael Whiting and School Superintendent Joy Whiting were served Tuesday.

Michael Whiting is also facing nine separate charges for theft, harassment, sending a threatening letter and destroying or altering public records.

According to the indictment, he charged over $10,000 of fitness equipment to a county credit card and used county funds to pay for his wife’s campaign materials.

He’s also accused of sending a threatening letter to another candidate running against his wife.

The indictment alleges Joy Whiting used school funds to buy an $80,000 SUV, which was later assigned to the county attorney’s office and primarily used by her husband.

Michael Whiting's aide, Daryl Greer, was also indicted on similar charges.

The charges come nearly three months after state authorities searched the Whiting's home and the county attorney’s office. The department remains under the attorney general’s supervisory control.

Michael Whiting’s staff has repeatedly called for his resignation in the months since. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.