Arizona health officials warn of statewide rise in Hantavirus cases

Health officials are warning of an increase in Hantavirus cases.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the state typically sees up to five cases annually. That rate is up drastically this year, with at least nine confirmed as of mid-August, including three deaths.

In a Tuesday release, health officials say cases have been documented in Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Pima counties.

Hantavirus is found throughout the Southwest and infection typically occurs when exposed to infected rodents, their nesting materials or waste. It can’t be passed between people. Symptoms can range from fatigue and fever, which can progress into a more serious condition like pneumonia.

Officials recommend thoroughly disinfecting areas where rodents and droppings are found and to seal up homes to prevent them from entering.