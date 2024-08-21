© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona health officials warn of statewide rise in Hantavirus cases

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 21, 2024 at 7:48 AM MST
Hantavirus is a virus that spreads through the urine, droppings or saliva of wild rodents, including deer mice, which are common in many parts of the Southwest. Hantavirus can cause serious disease in humans.
CDC
Health officials are warning of an increase in Hantavirus cases.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the state typically sees up to five cases annually. That rate is up drastically this year, with at least nine confirmed as of mid-August, including three deaths.

In a Tuesday release, health officials say cases have been documented in Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Pima counties.

Hantavirus is found throughout the Southwest and infection typically occurs when exposed to infected rodents, their nesting materials or waste. It can’t be passed between people. Symptoms can range from fatigue and fever, which can progress into a more serious condition like pneumonia.

Officials recommend thoroughly disinfecting areas where rodents and droppings are found and to seal up homes to prevent them from entering.
