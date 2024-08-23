Search for woman underway after flash flooding in Havasu Creek

After flash flooding impacted Havasu Creek Thursday, a search is underway for a 33-year-old Gilbert woman.

The Grand Canyon National Park says flash flooding impacted the area shortly before 1:30 p.m.

It swept Chenoa Nickerson into Havasu Creek about half a mile above the Colorado River.

Officials note she was not wearing a life jacket.

Nickerson is described as 5’8”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. They say anyone with information on Nickerson’s whereabouts call the park’s tip line.

The flooding also stranded several other hikers in the area. Park officials say rescue efforts began yesterday afternoon and helicopters assisted people above and below Beaver Falls.

The campground and areas of Havasu Creek were evacuated yesterday afternoon.

The Havasupai Tribal Council has closed the trail to Supai Village and is asking that all tourists with reservations through Sunday not to enter the canyon.

The National Weather Service says between one and two inches of rain in and above the canyon shortly before the flashy flood. Meteorologists say they are still determining the intensity of the storm and how quickly rain fell.

