Apache County attorney, school superintendent plead not guilty to corruption charges

The Apache County attorney and superintendent of schools pleaded not guilty to public corruption charges in Superior Court Thursday.

Michael Whiting and his wife, Joy Whiting, are accused of improperly using their offices and public funds for political and personal gain.

Michael Whiting is also facing several other charges for theft, harassment, sending a threatening letter and destroying or altering public records. Another employee in the county attorney’s office is also charged.

The judge ruled they could be released on their own recognizance without supervision. They’ll return to court next month for a pre-trial conference.

The Whitings are both running unopposed in the November election, which will likely happen before their cases are resolved. Arizona law permits candidates facing criminal charges to stay on the ballot unless they withdraw.

However, they would be disqualified if later convicted of a felony, though. County officials would then need to appoint replacements or hold a special election to fill the positions.