Democrats make case for Harris on access to abortion care at Flagstaff event

This week, the Harris-Walz campaign highlighted reproductive healthcare and abortion access at an event in Flagstaff.

Dozens of people gathered in the Murdoch Center Tuesday to hear Hadley Duvall describe surviving years of sexual abuse by a family member.

Last month she told her story on stage at the Democratic National Convention.

Duvall worries a second Trump term would harm women and girls experiencing similar abuse by forcing them to give birth to their rapist’s child.

“We know that if Donald Trump were to get into office that it is terrifying what he could do,” Duvall says. “Nobody would be safe, nobody at all, not one single state would have safe reproductive healthcare.”

Duvall also implored young voters to examine which candidate best represents their core values.

Duvall’s message was echoed at the event by Coconino County Treasurer Sarah Benatar and northern Arizona director for Arizona List Jasmine Jewell. That organization endorses women candidates who support pro-choice policies.

Arizona voters will weigh in on reproductive rights on November's ballot.

Last month, advocates submitted Proposition 139 to the ballot after gathering more than 577,000 signatures in support. The measure asks voters whether to enshrine the right to abortion in the state’s constitution.

In April, the Arizona Supreme Court upheld an 1864 abortion ban that permitted abortions only to save the mother's life and provided no exceptions for survivors of rape or incest, but the Republican-controlled Legislature voted for a repeal of the Civil War-era ban, and Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs quickly signed it.

The 19th-century law had been blocked since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that eliminated constitutional protections for abortion.