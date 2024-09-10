Man dies on Colorado River trip; 8th Grand Canyon fatality in recent weeks

Officials with Grand Canyon National Park recovered the body Tuesday of a 71-year-old man from Morrison, Colorado who went missing while on a private Colorado River Trip.

The man was reported missing the night prior in the area of Lower Nankoweap Camp at about river mile 53.

Park spokesperson Joëlle Baird says members of his party reported him missing after spotting personal belongings floating in an eddy on the edge of the river.

She says they don't yet know how he ended up in the river but he was not wearing a life jacket.

On Tuesday park rangers searching for the man in a helicopter located his body in the Colorado River near river mile 63.

That’s below both Kwagunt Rapid and 60-Mile Rapid, as well as the confluence of the river with the Little Colorado River.

The incident came just days after the body of a 59-year-old man from Salida, Colorado was recovered from a private river trip.

Park officials say Patrick Horton was discovered dead by other members of the trip after he slept on his raft while the party was camped at Poncho’s Kitchen, near river mile 137 along the Colorado River.

Park officials say they are not aware of any health factors that may have led to Horton’s death.

The bodies of both individuals were transported to the Coconino Medical Examiner’s office and both incidents are under investigation.

There have now been 16 deaths in the canyon or on its rim.

The National Park Service says there are typically about 10 to 15 fatalities in the Grand Canyon annually, with 11 tracked in 2023.