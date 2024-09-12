Report shows Grand Canyon National Park has billion-dollar economic impact

A new report says Grand Canyon National Park has a billion-dollar impact on the local economy.

Officials say more than 4.7 million people visited the park last year.

They estimate visitors spent more than $768 million in communities near the park and supported more than 10,100 local jobs.

Grand Canyon Superintendent Ed Keable says the report underscores the vital role the park plays in supporting the local economy.

“We’re excited to see how the Grand Canyon continues to drive economic growth in our local communities,” Keable says. “The spending by our visitors not only underscores the park’s allure but also highlights its vital role in supporting jobs and boosting the regional economy.”

Officials say nationwide 325.5 million people visited sites managed by the National Park Service throughout 2023. They say all those visitors spent a combined $26.4 billion in communities near national parks.

That spending supported 415,400 jobs, provided $19.4 billion in labor income and $55.6 billion in total economic output to the U.S. economy, according to the Park Service.

Nationally, hotels and the lodging sector saw the largest benefit, with $9.9 billion in economic output and 89,200 jobs. Restaurants received the next greatest direct contributions with $5.2 billion in economic output and 68,600 jobs.